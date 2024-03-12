Trump has endorsed Mike Rogers for the open US senate seat in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump has given his support to Mike Rogers, a candidate in the GOP primary for the open US senate seat in Michigan.

Trump made the announcement Monday on his Truth Social platform saying Rogers "has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Trump has made an endorsement in the highly contested race for the open US senate seat in Michigan. Former congressman, Mike Rogers, secured the endorsement today as Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform. pic.twitter.com/XboMzzumSH — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) March 12, 2024

Rogers served seven terms in Congress and was also the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The senate seat will become one of the most important of the 2024 election as Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate and Michigan is considered a swing state.

Former Congressman Justin Amash announced his campaign last month, while joining fellow former Congressmen Peter Meijer and Rogers. In all, about a dozen Republicans have announced campaigns. Ottawa County Commissioner Rebekah Curran also announced her candidacy earlier this month.

A Republican hasn't won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

Democrats currently have five announced candidates, including current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

