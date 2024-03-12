Watch Now
Trump has endorsed Mike Rogers for the open US senate seat in Michigan

The former president has put his name behind a former congressman running for senate
Mike Rogers
Meg Kinnard/AP
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Rogers is expected to soon announce a bid for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Mike Rogers
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 22:40:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump has given his support to Mike Rogers, a candidate in the GOP primary for the open US senate seat in Michigan.

Trump made the announcement Monday on his Truth Social platform saying Rogers "has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Rogers served seven terms in Congress and was also the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The senate seat will become one of the most important of the 2024 election as Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate and Michigan is considered a swing state.

Former Congressman Justin Amash announced his campaign last month, while joining fellow former Congressmen Peter Meijer and Rogers. In all, about a dozen Republicans have announced campaigns. Ottawa County Commissioner Rebekah Curran also announced her candidacy earlier this month.

A Republican hasn't won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

Democrats currently have five announced candidates, including current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

