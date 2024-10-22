Susan Ford Bales, daughter of President Ford, endorses Harris

(WXMI) — Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of former President Gerald R. Ford, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

President Ford was a Republican, and Bales is registered as a Republican.

The Harris-Walz campaign shared a statement from Bales. She acknowledges the policy differences between herself and Harris but says “her integrity and commitment to those same principles that guided Dad have led me to conclude that Kamala Harris should be elected 47th president of the United States.”

Referencing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Bales says America “cannot regress back to a divisive paradigm of loathing toward one another and disdain for our Constitution.”

Bales’s full statement reads:

“When my father, Gerald Ford, was sworn-in as America’s 38th President, the nation was in need of a serious, compassionate and honorable leader who had the courage to do what was right and always to defend our Constitution. His dedication to those values helped bring our country through a turbulent time and restored Americans' trust in our democracy. We face a similar dynamic today. America cannot regress back to a divisive paradigm of loathing toward one another and disdain for our Constitution. We witnessed on January 6 the horrors of what that looks like, and we can never allow a repeat of that tragedy. The forces that incited it must be held accountable. They can never be in a position to ever do it again.



“Vice President Harris and I likely disagree on some policy matters, but her integrity and commitment to those same principles that guided Dad have led me to conclude that Kamala Harris should be elected 47th President of the United States. She recognizes the goodness and the greatness in our country. I know she will defend the rule of law and our Constitution. And I know she will work to bring all Americans together to move us beyond partisanship. That is what America deserves from our President, and that is why I am proud to endorse Vice President Harris for President of the United States.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube