SOS Benson reflects on voting process, threats from Russia

(WXMI) — On the heels of Election Day voting, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Michiganders cast their ballots safely and securely.

She also says vote tabulation proved to be a smooth process.

“One of the best images I saw last night was just after 10 p.m. when Flint announced that they had completed their full tabulation of every vote, well ahead of schedule,” says Benson. “Everyone cheered and congratulated each other on a job well done and a significant improvement over their process in 2020. That, to me, is the story of yesterday, and that, again, on this day, is what I'm grateful for: the professional, tireless work of election officials over the course of this year.”

However, Tuesday did not pass without incident. Bomb threats were issued at a handful of Michigan precincts — those were in Genesee, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Similar threats were made in other swing states.

Benson says those threats were “swatting attempts” but they were uncredible and had no impact on the voting process. The FBI says many of those threats came from Russian email domains.

