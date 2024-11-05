SOS Benson discusses timeline for election results

(WXMI) — If you didn’t cast your ballot during the nine-day early in-person voting period, there’s still time on Election Day!

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., stay put! You will still be allowed to vote.

If you still have an absentee ballot, don’t send it through the mail; take it to the clerk’s office and deposit it in the drop box. Hand delivering it to a clerk is also an option.

After the polls close, when will we know the outcome of this year’s election? Michigan Secretary of State Joceyln Benson discussed a potential timeline Monday.

Benson referred to a new law allowing clerks to process absentee ballots eight days prior to Election Day, which did not occur in 2020.

“We'll see how things unfold, but I'm very optimistic and hopeful that we'll have those unofficial results in sooner than we did in 2020,” says Benson.

She says unofficial results will be posted starting after 9 p.m. Tuesday, adding she hopes the final tabulation will be shared before midday Wednesday.

