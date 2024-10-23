RNC chairman joins GOP door-knocking campaign in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan is widely expected to play a critical role in determining the outcome of this year’s presidential election, and Republicans hope undecided voters will vote red.

State Republicans launched a door-knocking campaign Wednesday in Grand Rapids with the Republican National Committee (RNC), joined by Trump’s campaign.

The effort arrives days before early in-person voting begins in Michigan.

RNC Chairperson Michael Whatley tells FOX 17 Michigan is one of the most crucial swing states in the nation.

“We can't win Michigan without Grand Rapids, without the western part of the state,” says Whatley. “I think that America is ready for a change. I think that Michigan is ready for a change. We want a president who is going to be strong. We want our country to be strong. We want our state to be strong. And I think everybody is out there having really good conversations in their communities.”

Volunteers have already spent time door knocking and making phone calls. Whatley says each volunteer knocks on an estimated 100 doors a day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube