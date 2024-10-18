Republican says Harris visit to GR highlights Michigan's role in the election

(WXMI) — FOX 17 spoke with Republican congressional candidate Paul Hudson ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

Hudson opposes incumbent Hillary Scholten in the race for Michigan’s third district. He tells us Harris’s campaign stop is another sign that all eyes are on Michigan during the 2024 presidential election, and that’s a good thing.

“I think what we're seeing in Michigan is our vote has never mattered more, whether it's at the presidential level,” says Hudson. “We have an open United States Senate seat. We have critical races for the House of Representatives, including this third district, which is one of the most critical battleground seats in the country. So your vote has never mattered more. Get out there on or before November 5; make sure your voice is heard.”

We connected with both Hudson and Scholten as they hit the campaign trail. Tune in to FOX 17 Sunday and Monday to hear their stories, on-air and online.

