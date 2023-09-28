Republican candidates vying for voters' attention as Iowa nears

John Sellek, CEO and chief Strategist for Harbor Strategic breaks down the republican debate -- looking at which candidates have the most to gain and who will likely walk away as the top challenger to Trump.

With Iowa just over 100 days away, republican candidates are vying to keep voters' attention, trying to determine if Trump's conspicuous absence— or his visit to the UAW picket line— will have an impact.

Sellek started his non-partisan PR firm in 2019 and has worked with campaigns for Gov. John Engler (R), 2 GOP Speakers of the House, 2 GOP Attorneys General, and managed AG Bill Schuette's 2014 successful re-election campaign.