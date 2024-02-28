Watch Now
President Joe Biden projected to win Michigan Democratic Presidential Primary

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 90th Annual Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 21:05:31-05

(WXYZ) — Decision Desk HQ is projecting that President Joe Biden has won the Michigan Democratic Primary.

Biden is currently leading Uncommitted 78% of the vote to 16% of the vote with 11% of precincts reporting.

The only other two candidates on the ballot are Congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, who dropped out of the race earlier this month.

The strong showing for Uncommitted is seen as a rebuke of Biden's policy towards the Israel/Gaza war. Many on the left called for a protest vote, saying Biden needs to take a stronger stance against Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, with many calling on Biden to call for a cease-fire in the conflict.

