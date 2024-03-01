Ottawa County Commissioner Rebekah Curran running for U.S. Senate

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — District 7 Ottawa County Commissioner Rebekah Curran is joining the crowded field of Republican candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

The statement of organization paperwork was filed on Wednesday to create the "Curran for Senate" committee.

In a statement sent to FOX 17, Curran writes,

"America has always been a land where diverse people can come together and create a unique and wonderful bond. Which allowed each American, to live their life by their own conscience, without any interference from their government.





That is no longer the case and it concerns me deeply. This is my country and I will not sit idly by while others try to destroy it!







Therefore, I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate for the state of Michigan."

She joins a crowded field of more than a dozen candidates, vying to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow.

On the Republican side, just yesterday, former Congressman Justin Amash announced his campaign, while joining fellow former Congressmen Peter Meijer and Mike Rogers. In all, about a dozen Republicans have announced campaigns.

Democrats currently have five announced candidates, including current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

