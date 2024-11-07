Muskegon residents share their thoughts after Trump wins re-election

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In this election cycle, former President Trump flipped Muskegon County from blue to red. Muskegon County residents share their thoughts less than 24 hours after Trump's re-election.

“It totally shocked me that it was red. It blew my mind,” resident Colin Chorny said.

In 2016, Muskegon County went blue, and Trump was behind by 1,177 votes; there was a total of 78,088 votes.

In 2020, Muskegon County went blue again; there was an increase of 14,347 votes. However, Trump did gain ground, trailing Biden by 510 votes.

In 2024, Muskegon County went red, with Harris trailing by roughly 1,100 votes, with a total of 93,508 total votes.

Now, Chorny says he feels the divide in his community. “I think a lot of people are really hurt, and I think it hurts my feelings to see people hurt,” Chorny said.

Muskegon County residents from both sides of the isle expressed their reactions to former President Trump's re-election.

Residents like Conor Petretta are left hopeful. “I hope to see him improve the economy and I hope to see him put a stop to the border crisis and I hope that he actually upholds his promises of all of the great people that he's going to employ with his transition team like Elon Musk and RFK Jr.,” Petretta said.

Others, like Susan Newton, are now fearful. “We are going to lose our freedoms; we are going to lose our money; we are going to lose our education; we are going to lose our status in the world; we are going to lose pretty much everything that I can imagine,” Newton said.

Resident Jerry Cole says he's relieved Trump will be back in office, as he is counting on Trump for more affordable living. “I just want everything to come down in price," Cole said. "This is out of control. I work every day, and everything is out of my price range.”

However, Cindy Panici explains that she is now worried for the future of her family. “Reproductive rights were very important — not to me; I'm old enough to not worry about that anymore — but for my kids, for my grandchildren... my granddaughters," Panici said.

As the campaign trail has come to a close, Muskegon County, along with the rest of the country, prepares for Trump to regain office.

