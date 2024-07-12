Michigan State Police deploying to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Milwaukee is pre-emptively calling in the cavalry, asking states to send troopers to help with the Republican National Convention.

To that end, 35 uniformed personnel will head to the event to man security and crowd management.

We stand ready to assist our colleagues in Milwaukee with this high-profile event,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “As state troopers, our members are trained in crowd management and scene security to ensure a safe environment for everyone. We have planned our mobilization to ensure we leave adequate staffing here in our state.”

They leave Saturday for a 7-day deployment, pulling members from across the state.

This isn’t the first time Michigan State Police have answered the call from agencies seeking help.

MSP troopers joined recovery efforts after Katrina in 2005, flooding in Minnesota in 2009, Huricane Irene recovering in New York in 2011, Huricane Sandy in 2012, and the RNC in Clevelend, 2016.