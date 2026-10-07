Michigan governor candidates Benson and James face off on data centers, tariffs, gas tax and Medicaid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Congressman John James squared off in a Michigan gubernatorial debate Tuesday night, sparring over data centers, tariffs on Canadian goods, the gas tax, state income taxes and Medicaid.

The pair clashed over the presence and regulation of data centers in Michigan. Benson called for a moratorium on new data centers, while James called for a locally-led moratorium and opposed non-disclosure agreements.

During the debate, Benson challenged James on his financial ties to data center companies and his voting record on local control.

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Michigan governor candidates debate data centers, tariffs and Medicaid

Both candidates agreed on the need to protect privacy and constitutional rights related to flock surveillance cameras. Benson said the state should set guardrails while preserving local control. James invoked the Fourth Amendment as "non-negotiable."

Both Benson and James said they would support temporarily suspending the gas tax. Benson connected rising gas prices to what she described as a "reckless war in Iran" that James supported six times. James disputed that characterization, saying he voted to fund troops in harm's way, not to start a war.

On tariffs, Benson claimed federal tariffs on Canadian goods cost Michigan households $5,600 each, more than any other state. James disputed voting to impose those tariffs, saying he has "never voted to increase tariffs on Canada" and has publicly called for new trade negotiations.

James said he has identified more than $3 billion in government waste — broken down as $1.5 billion in politicians' pet projects, $850 million in improper payments and fraud, and $650 million in unspent general funds — and would use those savings to eliminate the state income tax. He did not specify a timeline or how many years it would take to complete full elimination.

On tax cuts for working and middle class families, Benson said her first budget would include a $5,000 tax credit for long-term caregivers and tax cuts for parents paying for childcare.

Both candidates also addressed a Medicaid funding shortfall. James said federal legislation he voted for includes changes with protections for pregnant women, elderly individuals, caregivers and children, and said he would seek hardship exemptions where needed. Benson said James voted three times to raise healthcare premiums and kick hundreds of thousands of Michiganders off coverage. James disputed that, saying those changes "haven't even gone into effect yet."

"We must make sure that we protect it for the people it was designed for, and prevent people who would steal from the system from benefiting from that," James said.

"I will work to ensure our Department of Health and Human Services is streamlined to make it as easy as possible for people to stay on the benefits they're entitled to under the law. Establish a prescription drug affordability board to lower medicine costs and work to appeal unfair insurance denials so that people can get the coverage they need and not see medical debt rise," Benson said.

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