'I'm ready': Jocelyn Benson on her candidacy for Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A primary election with record turnout gave Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a democrat, her party's nomination in the race for the governor's office.

FOX 17 interviewed both Benson and her opponent, Rep. John James, a republican, about their respective campaigns and what they hope to bring to Michigan.

Watch: Jocelyn Benson says she's ready to be Michigan's next governor

FOX 17 interviews Jocelyn Benson on her candidacy for Michigan governor

Benson says affordability — particularly healthcare costs — is the centerpiece of her campaign for governor.

Benson secured the Democratic nomination in what she described as a historic primary victory.

"I am really proud to have earned more votes in a primary than anyone, any statewide candidate, in Michigan's history, also at a time where we had the highest turnout primary in Michigan's history," Benson said.

Benson is pointing to her eight years as secretary of state as evidence she can deliver results in government.

"In every single one of our branch offices, we've eliminated wait times, we've put self-service stations in grocery stores, we've launched mobile branch offices to make it easier for you to renew your license, saving you time so you can get on with your day," Benson said.

On healthcare, Benson says the status quo is unsustainable.

"Too many people have to literally choose between whether to pay for food or pay for medicine. That is unsustainable in this economy," Benson said.

Her plan includes creating a prescription drug affordability board, reforming the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to be more user-friendly, and investing in rural healthcare.

When asked about criticism from James — who called her positions "radical" and specifically cited her endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed — Benson pushed back.

"I don't think it's so radical to want to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all," Benson said.

"It's actually what the majority of Michiganders, if not every Michigander, wants and needs from their leaders in this moment," Benson said.

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Following a contested Democratic Senate primary in Michigan — where El-Sayed defeated Congresswoman Haley Stevens — Benson said she believes her party can unite around a shared message heading into November.

"I think you'll see Democrats up and down the ticket talking about what we can do in these respective positions to drive down costs and grow wages, because that's the other side of making Michigan affordable," Benson said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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