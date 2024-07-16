Michigan GOP Chair talks RNC, VP, and the future of Presidential race

“It was fun,” Michigan GOP Chair, Pete Hoekstra, said of talking to former President Trump the day before the assassination attempt.

They spoke on Vice President choices and strategies for the upcoming election.

Republicans are feeling pretty confident after the first night of the RNC, though Hoekstra says he didn't have advanced knowledge of the choice.

“I was not surprised by it,“ said Hoekstra about Trump choosing JD Vance for the VP position on the ticket. “I think he’s going to be a big asset here in Michigan.”

“He understands manufacturing, He understands the auto industry, the Great Lakes, the environmental issues that we face now from his experience in the US Senate.”

Hoekstra called Vance’s former opposition to Trump an asset in bringing undecided voters to their side.

“He can make that case to not only voters across Michigan but also all across the country.”

The Republican National Committee is currently suing Gretchen Whitmer, saying they’re concerned about voter confidence in election proceedings.

“When the federal government along with the state government turns certain agencies, federal agencies into voter registration and potentially campaign offices, that's the time to go to court and challenge those decisions,” explained Hoekstra. “We all want a fair election. This is one more step to ensure that that happens.”

The Republican National Convention runs through July 18. See all the developments here.