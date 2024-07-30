Michigan Dems rally the vote 100 days before Election Day

(WXMI) — Michigan’s Democratic leaders are making strides to generate excitement with less than 100 days remaining before the general election.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and others met virtually Monday afternoon, hoping to add energy to voters while rejecting the Republican ticket — specifically the MAGA movement.

"We remember how hideous it felt when Donald Trump carried Michigan in 2016 and how good it felt four years later when we delivered for President Biden,” says Governor Whitmer. “We gotta do that same kind of work and bring the same kind of energy every single day for the next 99 days on behalf of Vice President Harris and everyone on the democratic ticket."

Stabenow acknowledged many who participated Monday supported President Biden’s initial decision to stay in the race, adding they have all since pledged their support to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Kamala Harris is completely prepared for the job of president having been vice president and all the other roles she's served in,” says Stabenow, “but she also represents what we can do in the future and I think that's why people are so excited."

