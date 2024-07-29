Meet the 30+ candidates running for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners

All eleven seats on the county's Board of Commissioners are up for a vote. New this election, all terms change from 2 years to 4 years long.

District 1 commissioner represents areas north of Holland, including Port Sheldon and Olive townships along with parts of Park Township.

Democratic candidate

Danielle Smith

Republican candidates

James Barry

Gretchen Cosby (incumbent)

District 2 commissioner represents portions of Holland and Park townships.

Democratic candidate

Chris Kleinjans (incumbent)

Republican candidates

Lucy Ebel

Jordan Jorritsma

District 3 commissioner represents the City of Holland.

Democratic candidate

Doug Zylstra (Incumbent)

Republican candidates

Orlando Estrada

District 4 commissioner represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships plus the City of Zeeland.

Democratic candidate

Chris Crothers

Republican candidates

Jacob Bonnema (incumbent)

District 5 commissioner represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville.

Democratic candidate

Jon Rabideau

Republican candidates

Joe Moss (incumbent)

Mark Northrup

District 6 commissioner represents southern precincts of Georgetown Township.

Democratic candidate

Michelle Dieleman

Republican candidates

Shawn Haff

Kendra Wenzel (incumbent)

District 7 commissioner represents northern precincts of Georgetown Township. Current commissioner Rebekah Curran is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

Heather Majestic

Republican candidates

Rachel Atwood

John Teeples

District 8 commissioner represents Allendale Township.

Democratic candidate

Rebecca Patrick

Republican candidates

David Lee Morren

Sylvia Rhodea (Incumbent)

District 9 commissioner represents Grand Haven and Robinson townships along with a small portion of Spring Lake Township.

Democratic candidate

Angela Stanford-Butler

Republican candidates

Roger Belknap (Incumbent)

Philip Kuyers

District 10 commissioner represents the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven plus the majority of Spring Lake Township. Current commissioner Roger Bergman is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

Oliver Shampine

Douglas VanBennekom

Republican candidates

Josh Brugger

Jason Koert

District 11 commissioner represents Chester, Crockery, Polkton, Tallmadge, and Wright townships plus the City of Coopersville.

Democratic candidate

Keith Courtade

Republican candidates

Sara Bajema

Allison Miedema (Incumbent)

Richard Van Dop

