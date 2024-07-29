Watch Now
Meet the 30+ candidates running for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners

More than 30 people are running for a seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioner.
All eleven seats on the county's Board of Commissioners are up for a vote. New this election, all terms change from 2 years to 4 years long.

District 1 commissioner represents areas north of Holland, including Port Sheldon and Olive townships along with parts of Park Township.

Democratic candidate

  • Danielle Smith

Republican candidates

  • James Barry
  • Gretchen Cosby (incumbent)

District 2 commissioner represents portions of Holland and Park townships.

Democratic candidate

  • Chris Kleinjans (incumbent)

Republican candidates

  • Lucy Ebel
  • Jordan Jorritsma

District 3 commissioner represents the City of Holland.

Democratic candidate

  • Doug Zylstra (Incumbent)

Republican candidates

  • Orlando Estrada

District 4 commissioner represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships plus the City of Zeeland.

Democratic candidate

  • Chris Crothers

Republican candidates

  • Jacob Bonnema (incumbent)

District 5 commissioner represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville.

Democratic candidate

  • Jon Rabideau

Republican candidates

  • Joe Moss (incumbent)
  • Mark Northrup

District 6 commissioner represents southern precincts of Georgetown Township.

Democratic candidate

  • Michelle Dieleman

Republican candidates

  • Shawn Haff
  • Kendra Wenzel (incumbent)

District 7 commissioner represents northern precincts of Georgetown Township. Current commissioner Rebekah Curran is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

  • Heather Majestic

Republican candidates

  • Rachel Atwood
  • John Teeples

District 8 commissioner represents Allendale Township.

Democratic candidate

  • Rebecca Patrick

Republican candidates

  • David Lee Morren
  • Sylvia Rhodea (Incumbent)

District 9 commissioner represents Grand Haven and Robinson townships along with a small portion of Spring Lake Township.

Democratic candidate

  • Angela Stanford-Butler

Republican candidates

  • Roger Belknap (Incumbent)
  • Philip Kuyers

District 10 commissioner represents the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven plus the majority of Spring Lake Township. Current commissioner Roger Bergman is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidate

  • Oliver Shampine
  • Douglas VanBennekom

Republican candidates

  • Josh Brugger
  • Jason Koert

District 11 commissioner represents Chester, Crockery, Polkton, Tallmadge, and Wright townships plus the City of Coopersville.

Democratic candidate

  • Keith Courtade

Republican candidates

  • Sara Bajema
  • Allison Miedema (Incumbent)
  • Richard Van Dop

