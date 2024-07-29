Meet the 30+ candidates running for Ottawa County Board of Commissioners

All eleven seats on the county's Board of Commissioners are up for a vote. New this election, all terms change from 2 years to 4 years long.
District 1 commissioner represents areas north of Holland, including Port Sheldon and Olive townships along with parts of Park Township.
Democratic candidate
- Danielle Smith
Republican candidates
- James Barry
- Gretchen Cosby (incumbent)
District 2 commissioner represents portions of Holland and Park townships.
Democratic candidate
- Chris Kleinjans (incumbent)
Republican candidates
- Lucy Ebel
- Jordan Jorritsma
District 3 commissioner represents the City of Holland.
Democratic candidate
- Doug Zylstra (Incumbent)
Republican candidates
- Orlando Estrada
District 4 commissioner represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships plus the City of Zeeland.
Democratic candidate
- Chris Crothers
Republican candidates
- Jacob Bonnema (incumbent)
District 5 commissioner represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville.
Democratic candidate
- Jon Rabideau
Republican candidates
- Joe Moss (incumbent)
- Mark Northrup
District 6 commissioner represents southern precincts of Georgetown Township.
Democratic candidate
- Michelle Dieleman
Republican candidates
- Shawn Haff
- Kendra Wenzel (incumbent)
District 7 commissioner represents northern precincts of Georgetown Township. Current commissioner Rebekah Curran is not seeking re-election.
Democratic candidate
- Heather Majestic
Republican candidates
- Rachel Atwood
- John Teeples
District 8 commissioner represents Allendale Township.
Democratic candidate
- Rebecca Patrick
Republican candidates
- David Lee Morren
- Sylvia Rhodea (Incumbent)
District 9 commissioner represents Grand Haven and Robinson townships along with a small portion of Spring Lake Township.
Democratic candidate
- Angela Stanford-Butler
Republican candidates
- Roger Belknap (Incumbent)
- Philip Kuyers
District 10 commissioner represents the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven plus the majority of Spring Lake Township. Current commissioner Roger Bergman is not seeking re-election.
Democratic candidate
- Oliver Shampine
- Douglas VanBennekom
Republican candidates
- Josh Brugger
- Jason Koert
District 11 commissioner represents Chester, Crockery, Polkton, Tallmadge, and Wright townships plus the City of Coopersville.
Democratic candidate
- Keith Courtade
Republican candidates
- Sara Bajema
- Allison Miedema (Incumbent)
- Richard Van Dop
