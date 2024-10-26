MAJOR TURNOUT: people waiting hours for day one of early voting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Day one of early voting is bringing out massive crowds around the state. Michigan is a critical state across the ticket, and there were long lines at polling locations Saturday.

One person explained they waited in line for almost three hours to vote.

“I think it's a really gratifying thing to be able to see people want to participate at this level. I mean, our whole team has worked very, very hard, very diligently on the early voting process, and it's just great to see the participation, the excitement to be able to participate in it,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said.

His office also shared early voting numbers for the primary election. In one day, Ottawa County almost surpassed the entire week of early voting in August.

“Look at this turn out! We had a great first day of Early Voting. We are only 101 voters away from beating our overall turn out from August,” the Ottawa County Clerk's Office shared on social media.

Ottawa County wasn’t the only West Michigan county to see a large turnout.

“Today 12,081 Kent County voters turned out for the first day of early voting in the November general election, nearly tripling in one day the number of voters who cast their ballots during the entire nine-day early voting period in the August primary election,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

Posthumus added that she is impressed by how the local clerks handled the turnout.

She did explain that there was “a paper jam” with one tabulator at a City of Grand Rapids location.

“Which required that tabulator to be serviced, so for a brief time, voters inserted their ballots into the secure auxiliary bin. This is not out of the ordinary, and we never want these minor issues to delay the voting process and inconvenience voters, so our tabulators are equipped with these bins to allow them to continue casting their ballots in a secure manner,” Posthumus added.

The Kent County clerk said only an election can access the auxiliary bin.

“After a tabulator is serviced, ballots cast into the auxiliary bin are then placed into the tabulator by two election workers: one Republican and one Democrat,” Posthumus said.

Muskegon County's Clerk told FOX 17 day one early voting turnout was "simply amazing" with 1,103 votes cast today. We're told more than 100 people were lined up ahead of doors opening Saturday.

Early voting runs through Nov. 3. You can find more information on how to find a polling place here.

