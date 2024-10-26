Watch Now
Kamala Harris returning to Kalamazoo with Michelle Obama

Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Kalamazoo today, this time with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The exact location of the campaign event has not been made public.

The rally comes on the first day of early in-person voting in Michigan. The Harris campaign says the focus will be on driving voters' enthusiasm for casting their ballots.

Harris held a campaign rally in Grand Rapids last week during a multi-city visit to Michigan. She and her running mate Tim Walz will be back in Michigan Monday for an event in Ann Arbor.

