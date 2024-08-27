Kamala Harris addresses union workers at event in Detroit on Labor Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Labor Day, speaking to union workers during her latest campaign stop.

"The labor movement has always understood the power of the collective, and the power of unity" Harris said. "And while we are fighting so much nonsense that is about trying to divide our country, trying to pull us apart, look to what the history and the present of labor tells us of the power of the collective in unity. The spirit of that work as much as the product of that work is very telling and gives us really good lessons about what creates strength."

FULL SPEECH: Kamala Harris speaks in Detroit on Labor Day

FULL SPEECH: Kamala Harris speaks in Detroit on Labor Day

"We celebrate unions because unions help build America," Harris said. "When I am president we will continue to build what I call an opportunity economy, so every family has the opportunity to buy a home, to own a business, to build generational wealth."

Union workers who stood in line to listen to Harris told us they are anxious to hear how Harris will support them if elected in November.

WXYZ

"The policies that have been in place through the Biden administration, I believe she is going to carry those on," said Scott Laforest with Teamsters.

WXYZ

"Our union work is important," said Tammy Patton. "And we need to recognize that."

In addition to her Michigan visit on Monday, Harris will also be traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for another campaign event with President Joe Biden.

Details about the Detroit visit including a location and time have not yet been released.

Harris last held a campaign event in the area on Aug. 7 at Detroit metro airport alongside her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

You can watch Harris and Walz speak during their their previous visit below:

VIDEO: Kamala Harris, running mate Tim Walz speak at metro Detroit campaign event

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also visited metro Detroit that day andspoke to a small group at the Shelby Township Police Department, where the police chief also spoke.