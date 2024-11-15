Judge dismisses lawsuit, allowing Calhoun County ballot recount to continue

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge dismissed a lawsuit that tried to stop ballots from being recounted in Calhoun County.

GOP candidate for state representative Steve Frisbie filed the lawsuit. He’s running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Haadsma for the 44th District.

The County Clerk flagged an error after Election Day related to the processing of absentee ballots. The Board ordered for the ballots to be re-tabulated, but that was after canvassers had already begun certifying ballots.

Frisbie sued to halt the recount, saying the Board should have completed its review of the Statement of Returns first. That review determines whether a discrepancy was present in the first place.

The Board of Canvassers unanimously voted to press on with the recount while awaiting the judge’s decision.

Frisbie is currently in the lead by 58 votes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube