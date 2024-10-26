Watch Now
INSIDE THE ARCHIVES: Election history at Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local students got a lesson on election history and security at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM).

There are nearly 250,000 election artifacts inside the Community Archives and Research Center, including old ballots and voting machines. It can be found inside the same building as the GRPM School.

Dale Robertson, the museum’s president, says the equipment has changed over time but secure voting has always been the emphasis.

“Being able to engage and to vote is more accessible than ever. All the safeguards are in place through our county clerk, and our local town, city and township clerks are in place,” says Robertson. “So there's all the ingredients for people to engage, to get out and to vote, because now it is more accessible and open than it's ever been in my lifetime.”

Law Professor Tracey Brame was also present, and so was Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Check out the museum’s collection for yourself by visiting the online archives and searching “election.”

