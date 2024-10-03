Hundreds of absentee ballots reprinted due to error in Plainfield Township

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An error prompted a reprint of hundreds of absentee ballots for Plainfield Township voters this week.

The Kent County government says its clerk as well as Plainfield Township officials were informed Wednesday afternoon of an error present on absentee ballots for one precinct.

The wrong color-coded stubs were included with Precinct 9B ballots, which caused them to be sent to Precinct 9A voters, the county explains.

We’re told the error affects 3% of registered voters in the township. Corrected ballots will be sent to 905 absentee voters this Friday, and all incorrect ballots have been spoiled.

County officials say anyone who turns in a spoiled ballot will be informed of the error so they may vote with the correct ballot.

“All affected voters will receive the right ballot immediately so they can cast their vote well ahead of Election Day,” says Kent County Clerk & Register of Deeds Lisa Posthumus Lyons. “I want to be very clear to all voters that this situation will not allow anyone to vote twice. Spoiling incorrect ballots is a critical safeguard to protect the integrity of our election process.”

Voters in possession of spoiled ballots are encouraged to destroy them or turn them over to the Clerk’s Office.

Those with questions may call 616-632-7650 or send an email to clerk-register@kentcountymi.gov.

Visit the state of Michigan's website to view your voter status or verify your ballot's mailing date.

