How does Michigan's Primary impact Super Tuesday?

FOX 17 called in political and public relations strategist John Sellek and Scripps National Political Analyst, Stephanie Liebergen to talk about how candidates did during Michigan's Presidential Primary.

President Biden took 80% of the Democratic Primary vote, with Marianne Williamson earning 3% and Dean Phillips nearly tying her with 2.8% of the vote — though it's worth noting 14% of the vote was "uncommitted". Arab and Muslim Americans have been urging voters to use that option in protest of Biden's actions concerning Israel's war against Palestine.

For the Republicans, Trump ended up with 68% (739,405 votes) of the vote while Nikki Haley (287,723 votes) grabbed 26.5%. Despite dropping from the race, Ron Desantis got 1.3% (13,781 votes) of Michigander's support and 3% (32,472 votes) are uncommitted.

Next up: Super Tuesday. Fifteen states and American Samoa will cast their votes for the Presidential Primary on March 5.