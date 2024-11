Harris speaking at MSU as campaigns start their final appeals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kamala Harris is speaking at Jenison Fieldhouse at Michigan State University on Sunday, making a final appeal to Michigan voters.

Harris speaking at MSU

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz made the rounds in Grand Rapids, speaking at 3 events to mobilize voters before joining Governor Walz in Detroit on Monday.

Former President Trump will be in Grand Rapids on Monday to close out his campaign.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube