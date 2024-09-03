Gwen Walz, wife of vice-presidential candidate, to visit Grand Rapids this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids this week.

The Harris-Walz campaign says Gwen will spotlight how Tim and Vice President Kamala Harris will support educators and students. She will be joined by the Michigan Education Association (MEA).

The exact location for Gwen’s visit has not yet been publicized but she is expected to speak this Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube