Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Gwen Walz, wife of vice-presidential candidate, to visit Grand Rapids this week

Election 2024 DNC
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Erin Hooley/AP
Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, cheers during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Election 2024 DNC
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, is scheduled to visit Grand Rapids this week.

The Harris-Walz campaign says Gwen will spotlight how Tim and Vice President Kamala Harris will support educators and students. She will be joined by the Michigan Education Association (MEA).

The exact location for Gwen’s visit has not yet been publicized but she is expected to speak this Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot