Grandville bakery selling presidential candidate cookies

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Will cookies determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election? One bakery in Grandville will find out next week.

Steenstra’s Royal Dutch Bakery has prepared cookies in the likenesses of presidential candidates for several elections now. Co-Owner Delynn Steenstra says they sell like hotcakes.

We’re told the Trump cookies are more popular this year but popularity does not always predict the winner. The most popular cookie won in 2016 but not in 2020.

“Some people are buying them to eat. Some people are buying them to give to other people. Some people are buying them just as a joke,” says Steenstra. “We can't control anything with a cookie, so most people are very nice to us about it.”

The bakery intends to sell the cookies through Tuesday.

