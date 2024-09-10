Governor Whitmer discusses expectations for presidential debate

(WXMI) — Michigan voters will tune in Tuesday night for the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

FOX 17 spoke with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on how she expects the debate will play out.

Governor Whitmer has won multiple statewide elections in the past, so she says she knows what’s at stake and the roles voters play in the political sphere.

“I think she needs to show up as Kamala Harris,” says Whitmer. “The Kamala Harris I know gets it. She was raised by a single mom. She worked hourly jobs to help pay her way through school. She has been a prosecutor, a United States senator.”

The governor added, “We're going to have a former president who's going to cast all sorts of false comments and … who's running on grievance and not really real plans for our country, versus the vice president, who I think is committed to the American people and helping more people live their American dream in this country.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor anticipates the record voter turnout witnessed in 2020 — as well as the number of young voters in 2022 — to make another appearance in 2024.

