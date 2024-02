(WXYZ) — Decision Desk HQ has projected that former President Donald Trump will win Michigan’s Republican presidential primary election.

Trump has a lead of 64.5% with 10% of precincts reporting Tuesday night.

In the primary, Trump went up against Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ryan Binkley and Asa Hutchinson.

Trump is expected to face President Joe Biden in the November general election.