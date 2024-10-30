Former President Bill Clinton to stump for VP Harris in West MI today

(WXMI) — Former President Bill Clinton will continue a parade of campaign stops in the final days leading up to Election Day with a stop in West Michigan.

Clinton will support Vice President Kamala Harris during a handful of stops on the lakeshore this Wednesday.

The nation’s 42nd president is scheduled to deliver remarks in Muskegon Heights at a Souls to the Polls event. That will be followed by a rally in South Haven and a conversation with community members in Benton Harbor.

Clinton’s trip to Michigan is one of many lined up this week as the 2024 presidential election cycle draws to a close.

