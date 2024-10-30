Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Former President Bill Clinton to stump for VP Harris in West MI today

Bill Clinton
Kevin D. Liles/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)
Bill Clinton
Posted
and last updated

(WXMI) — Former President Bill Clinton will continue a parade of campaign stops in the final days leading up to Election Day with a stop in West Michigan.

Clinton will support Vice President Kamala Harris during a handful of stops on the lakeshore this Wednesday.

The nation’s 42nd president is scheduled to deliver remarks in Muskegon Heights at a Souls to the Polls event. That will be followed by a rally in South Haven and a conversation with community members in Benton Harbor.

Clinton’s trip to Michigan is one of many lined up this week as the 2024 presidential election cycle draws to a close.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot