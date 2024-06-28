Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

First Lady Jill Biden will visit West Michigan next week; here's where

The First Lady will make several stops across the Mitten State
Jill Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Jill Biden
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 28, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Michigan next week.

On Tuesday just after 5 p.m., Dr. Biden, will fly into Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. Plans for the rest of that evening were not shared.

According to the Office of the First Lady, she will make two stops Middleville on Wednesday.

At noon, the First Lady will participate in an event to highlight the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition programs for children.

Her next stop will be at 1:15 p.m. when she will visit a Hidden Helpers summer camp in Middleville. The stop is part of her "Joining Forces" initiative which recognizes and supports military-connected children of wounded, ill or injured service members or veterans.

Later that afternoon, Dr. Biden plans on attending a community event in Traverse City.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot