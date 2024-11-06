Every vote counts in Michigan as Senate, Presidential races remain close

MICHIGAN — Elections in Michigan may end up a matter of a few thousand— or even a few hundred votes— as both races for Senate and President continue to elude conclusion.
Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers have been playing tug-of-war over Michigan's Senate race— At just as 7 a.m. hit, Slotkin took the lead, by just 1,838 votes.
Here's a screenshot of the race at 6:56 a.m.
And here's the race as of just after 7 a.m.
Meanwhile US Presidential Election results are still too close to call in the Mitten.
While Michigan's 15 electoral votes aren't enough to overcome the former President's lead, nationally, there is a difference of only 1.5% between the candidates in Michigan just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
FOX 17 will continue to follow these races as votes are tabulated.
