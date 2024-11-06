Every vote counts in Michigan as Senate, Presidential races remain close

MICHIGAN — Elections in Michigan may end up a matter of a few thousand— or even a few hundred votes— as both races for Senate and President continue to elude conclusion.

Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers have been playing tug-of-war over Michigan's Senate race— At just as 7 a.m. hit, Slotkin took the lead, by just 1,838 votes.

Here's a screenshot of the race at 6:56 a.m.

Decision Desk HQ

And here's the race as of just after 7 a.m.

Decision Des HQ

FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS HERE

Meanwhile US Presidential Election results are still too close to call in the Mitten.

While Michigan's 15 electoral votes aren't enough to overcome the former President's lead, nationally, there is a difference of only 1.5% between the candidates in Michigan just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Decision Desk HQ

FOX 17 will continue to follow these races as votes are tabulated.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

