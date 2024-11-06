Watch Now
Every vote counts in Michigan as Senate, Presidential races remain close

Harris vs. Trump
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Posted
and last updated

MICHIGAN — Elections in Michigan may end up a matter of a few thousand— or even a few hundred votes— as both races for Senate and President continue to elude conclusion.

Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers have been playing tug-of-war over Michigan's Senate race— At just as 7 a.m. hit, Slotkin took the lead, by just 1,838 votes.

Here's a screenshot of the race at 6:56 a.m.

Decision Desk HQ MI US Senate General Election

And here's the race as of just after 7 a.m.

MI US Senate General Election 7am.png

FOLLOW LIVE RESULTS HERE

Meanwhile US Presidential Election results are still too close to call in the Mitten.

While Michigan's 15 electoral votes aren't enough to overcome the former President's lead, nationally, there is a difference of only 1.5% between the candidates in Michigan just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

MI US Presidential General Election 6.58am.png

FOX 17 will continue to follow these races as votes are tabulated.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

