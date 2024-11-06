Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS: Trump projected to win Michigan in 2024 presidential race

(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump is projected to win Michigan in the 2024 race for the White House.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump on Wednesday at 12:54 p.m., granting him the state’s 15 electoral votes. Decision Desk HQ made the same call at 1:21 p.m.

Michigan has played a major role in the 2024 presidential election cycle. Both candidates made multiple trips to the Mitten State in a bid to win the swing state.

While the projection comes after Trump has likely collected enough states in the Electoral College to become the 47th President of the United States, picking up Michigan will add to his total. Michigan continues it streak of supporting the winning Presidential candidate for the fifth-straight term. The last time the Mitten state failed to support the winning candidate was 2004.

