ELECTION RESULTS: Tim Walberg projected to keep 5th Congressional seat

Michigan's longest-tenured member of Congress will be staying in Washington D.C.

Decision Desk HQ is projecting Tim Walberg has won the race for Michigan's 5th Congressional district.

He defeated Democratic challenger Libbi Urban.

This will be the ninth term for Walberg, who was first elected in 2006. He lost a re-election bid in 2008 before a string of election wins in 2010.

Walberg released the following statement in response to his election win:

“For the past term, I have visited and listened to the concerns of every community of this district from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. I’ve understood the challenges that inflation, open borders, and a sputtering economy have caused and provided solutions to those issues in Congress. I worked with colleagues to deliver results to rein in wasteful spending, passed the strongest border security bill in history out of the House, and worked to cut red tape that has burdened job creators and restricted economic growth. I also led the effort to block the electric vehicle mandate, protect the voice of parents, and improve rural broadband efforts. For many constituents, this was my first term representing them, and tonight’s results proved their satisfaction with my results.



“Many constituents are familiar with my record, but for the western portion of the district, this was the first term I represented them. While I’m proud to have earned such an overwhelming victory, I’m eager to get back to work so we can forge a brighter future."



