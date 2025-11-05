Election Results: Pair of Wyoming Schools funding proposals approved by voters

WYOMING, Mich. — Voters in the City of Wyoming signed off on two proposals that will provide nearly $35 million to Wyoming Public Schools over the next 10 years.

The district put forward a bond proposal that would reduce the current rate by .15 mills, but raise up to $29.75 million for renovation projects across the district. It also asked voters to pass a 10-year renewal of the sinking fund to help with security upgrades and building maintenance. That sinking fund would provide over $600,000 in the first year.

Among the improvements planned for the funds is a new gymnasium for Gladiola Elementary School.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube