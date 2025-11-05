Election Results: Muskegon voters impose 12-year term limits for commissioners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Voters in Muskegon decided they do not want anyone to spend decades in city hall as a lawmaker.

Based on unofficial election results, neighbors voted in favor of the ballot proposal. Out of 5,599 votes cast, 58.80% of neighbors voted yes, while 41.20% of neighbors voted no.

The charter amendment will restrict city commissioners to a maximum of 12-years in office. While the group behind the proposal, the Muskegon Partnership for Reasonable Limits, said it was not targeting any current elected official, there are some who could be immediately term-limited, including current Mayor Ken Johnson.

The amendment prompted letters from the Governor's Office and the Michigan Attorney General, saying it conflicts with state law that prevents the shortening of an official's elected term. It is not clear whether the term limits will be invalidated.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube