Election Results: Lowell Township neighbors will pay for spongy moth treatments

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Neighbors in Lowell Township said enough is enough. Now they'll pay through taxes to protect the thousands of trees in their community from an invasive species.

Township voters approved a millage that will fund two more years of treatment for spongy moths.

The invasive insect has spread all across Michigan, but Township Supervisor Jerry Hale told FOX 17 this summer the moth's caterpillars continue to cause problems in his community.

The township paid for spraying last spring, but couldn't afford to foot the bill for future years. The treatment will cost the average homeowner around $50 annually.

Hale said if the millage wasn't approved, there was no telling how many trees would die due to the spongy moths.

