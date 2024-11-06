ELECTION RESULTS: John Moolenaar secures sixth term in Congress

A long-time member of Congress will remain in Washington D.C. for another two years.

Decision Desk HQ is projecting U.S. Representative John Moolenaar to win Michigan's District 2 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He defeated Democratic challenger Michael Lynch.

Moolenaar, who has served since 2015, won his second-straight election since the state's redistricting commission pushed his district area into West Michigan.

