ELECTION RESULTS: Holland, Zeeland voters weigh millage proposals on Election Day

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Neighbors in the Holland and Zeeland area voted Tuesday on three ballot measures covering public transportation, school facility funding and fire department compensation.

MAX Transit millage increase

MAX Transit, a transportation system serving the greater Holland-Zeeland area, asked voters to approve a 0.2-mill increase to its current levy. The increase would raise the rate from 0.4 mills — or 40 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value — to 0.6 mills, or 60 cents per $1,000.

The organization said ridership has grown significantly since 2023, which saw nearly 210,000 rides. In 2025, MAX Transit provided around 270,300 rides.

If approved, the additional funding would help offset reduced state revenue, maintain current service levels and support service improvements.

Autumn Graves, a Holland resident, said she supported the measure.

"I really relied on the buses a lot. And so, now that I have a car, now that I'm able to kind of provide for myself, I want to make sure that my vote, we can help provide for others who are just doing what they can to survive and just use public transportation," Graves said.

Unofficial results showed the measure passing with 5,860 yes votes to 2,481 no votes.

Holland Public Schools sinking fund renewal

Holland voters also considered renewing a sinking fund proposal for Holland Public Schools. The renewal would cover a 10-year period with no increase to the current millage rate of 1.25 mills over the next decade.

If approved and levied in 2027, the proposal is estimated to generate approximately $2.5 million in revenue.

According to the district, the funds would support ongoing facility repairs and improvements. Updated language in the proposal would also allow Holland Public Schools to use the funds specifically for maintenance and transportation vehicles, including buses.

Unofficial results showed 3,256 yes votes to 1,667 no votes.

Zeeland Township fire compensation levy

A few miles east in Zeeland Township, residents voted on the renewal of the township's 0.9857-mill fire compensation levy. If renewed, the millage would generate around $730,000 in its first year to compensate full-time and paid-on-call firefighters.

Unofficial results showed 1,146 yes votes to 398 no votes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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