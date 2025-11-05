Election Results: Grandville voters pass school funding proposals

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville neighbors said "yes" to a pair of funding proposals for the city's public school district.

Based on unofficial election results, both the Operating Millage and Sinking Fund proposals received a majority of votes.

The millage, which dates back to 1994, would bring in roughly $18.1 million each year for five years. That millage is an additional tax on properties that are not listed as primary residences. It will help fund current staff levels and student programs, according to the district.

Superintendent Roger Bearup told FOX 17 in October the millage accounts for nearly 20% of the district's budget.

Meanwhile, the sinking fund was also extended for another 10 years. The nearly $3.3 million it raises from a 1.4 mill tax will continue to fund building repairs, renovations, and construction. This renewal also added technology and buses as areas where the district can spend the funds.

The first sinking fund was passed by voters back in 1996.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube