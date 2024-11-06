ELECTION RESULTS: Elissa Slotkin projected to be next senator from Michigan

Both of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate will continue to be filled with two member of the Democratic party.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin is projected to have won the race for one of the state's spots in the Senate, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Slotkin defeated Republican Mike Rogers.

The projection comes hours after polls closed in Michigan. Results kept Slotkin and Rogers neck-and-neck throughout the night and well into Wednesday.

Minutes before the projection, Slotkin held a media availability. Watch it below.

Elissa Slotkin speaks after election day

Rogers has not conceded the race.

The current Representative of Michigan’s 7th District in the U.S. House previously worked as a CIA analyst in the Middle East. She spent three tours in Iraq before working as a member of the national security staff for President George W. Bush and President Barrack Obama.

Slotkin replaces retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow, who is resigning after 28 years in Washington D.C.

