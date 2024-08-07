ELECTION RESULTS: Early Childhood Millage passes in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have approved renewal of the Ready by Five childhood millage.

The funding, which was first approved 6 years ago, supports 18 community programs thus far— all geared toward improving children's health, education, and well-being.

Ready by Five Millage Renewal Votes (100% Reporting) Percentage Yes 70,313 59% No 48,787 41%

The Millage will generate an estimated $8.8 million in 2025 and will cost $3.13 a month for owners of $300,000 homes.

