ELECTION RESULTS: Early Childhood Millage passes in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have approved renewal of the Ready by Five childhood millage.

The funding, which was first approved 6 years ago, supports 18 community programs thus far— all geared toward improving children's health, education, and well-being.

Ready by Five Millage RenewalVotes (100% Reporting)Percentage
Yes70,31359%
No48,78741%

The Millage will generate an estimated $8.8 million in 2025 and will cost $3.13 a month for owners of $300,000 homes.

