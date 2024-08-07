ELECTION RESULTS: Early Childhood Millage passes in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Kent County have approved renewal of the Ready by Five childhood millage.
The funding, which was first approved 6 years ago, supports 18 community programs thus far— all geared toward improving children's health, education, and well-being.
|Ready by Five Millage Renewal
|Votes (100% Reporting)
|Percentage
|Yes
|70,313
|59%
|No
|48,787
|41%
The Millage will generate an estimated $8.8 million in 2025 and will cost $3.13 a month for owners of $300,000 homes.
