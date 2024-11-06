ELECTION RESULTS: Bill Huizenga to win 8th term in Congress

A long-time Congressman will continue to serve in Washington D.C.

Decision Desk HQ is projecting Bill Huizenga has won the race for Michigan's 4th Congressional district.

He defeated Democratic challenger Jessica Swartz.

Huizenga will earn his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. His seat is one Republicans have held since 1936.

District four represents all of Allegan, Berrien, and Van Buren counties along with parts of Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties.

