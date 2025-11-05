Election Results: $230 million bond for Rockford schools fails

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools will not be able to continue issuing bonds to fund improvement projects in the district.

Based on unofficial election results, the $230 million series of bonds was rejected by voters.

The proposal would have maintained the current borrowing rate of 7 mills for the district. The money from the sale of the bonds would have gone to improvements like air conditioning and gyms in some of the elementary schools, plus adding electronic locks for interior doors.

A group opposing the bonds said they would have cost taxpayers nearly $448 million to pay off the bonds over 30 years.

