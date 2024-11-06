ELECTION RESULTS: 2024 Presidential election called for Donald Trump

The ballots are cast and the race for the White House has now been called.

Decision Desk HQ now says former President Donald Trump has won the minimum 270 votes needed in the Electoral College to claim the Presidency.

Trump will be the first former President to serve a second term in the Oval Office after losing the previous election. President Grover Cleveland first did so in 1892.

The 45th President of the United States survived one attempt on his life during the campaign trail, amid several other security threats.

See how Michigan voted in the race for the White House

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025 in Washington D.C. It will be the 60th inauguration ceremony in United States' history.

FOX 17 partners with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information on the outcomes of election races.

