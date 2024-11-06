ELECTION RESULTS: 2024 Ottawa County commission races

(WXMI) — Voters in Ottawa County decided who will handle the county’s business for the next four years.

FOX 17 is highlighting these eleven races because two years ago the makeup of the board dramatically changed when multiple candidates backed by the new political group named Ottawa Impact took a majority of the seats. The months since have seen dramatic firings, budget changes, and lawsuits.

Below are the winners for the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners races, per unofficial results from the county clerk’s office.

In District 1, Republican James Barry is projected to take the seat.

He beat out Democratic candidate Danielle Smith. Current Commissioner Gretchen Crosby, who is backed by Ottawa Impact, was also running as a write-in candidate after losing in the Republican primary election.

This seat represents areas north of Holland, including Port Sheldon and Olive townships along with parts of Park Township.

In District 2, Republican Jordan Jorritsma is expected to win the seat.

He beat out incumbent Commissioner Chris Kleinjans.

Kleinjans has been on the board only since May when he beat out Lucy Ebel in a recall election.

This seat represents portions of Holland and Park townships.

In District 3, incumbent Commissioner Doug Zylstra (D) appears to have a sucessful re-election bid.

He beat out Republican challenger Orlando Estrada.

Zylstra is one of two Democrats on the current Board of Commissioners.

This seat represents the whole City of Holland.

In District 4, incumbent Jacob Bonnema (R) looks to win another term.

He beat out Democratic challenger Chris Crothers and Rob Thurkettle, a registered write-in candidate.

This seat represents parts of Holland and Zeeland townships plus the City of Zeeland.

In District 5, incumbent Commissioner Joe Moss (R) is expected to hold on to his seat for a second term.

He defeated Democratic challenger Jon Rabideau.

Moss, who is the current chairman of the board, is also the head of the Ottawa Impact group.

The 5th District represents Blendon and Jamestown townships, part of Zeeland Township, and the City of Hudsonville.

In District 6, incumbent Commissioner Kendra Wenzel (R) is projected to win her re-election bid.

She beat out Democratic challenger Michelle Dieleman.

This seat represents the southern precincts of Georgetown Township.

In District 7, Republican nominee John Teeples has kept a key seat red.

He beat Democratic nominee Heather Majestic.

Current Commissioner Rebekah Curran did not seek re-election.

This seat represents the northern precincts of Georgetown Township.

In District 8, incumbent Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea (R) should serve another term.

She beat out Democratic nominee Rebecca Patrick.

This seat represents Allendale Township.

In District 9, Republican nominee Philip Kuyers is projected to take the seat.

He beat out Democratic nominee Angela Stanford-Butler along with registered write-in candidates Roger Belknap and Scott Muellerleile. Belknap, the incumbent commissioner, lost to Kuyers in the August primary.

This seat represents Grand Haven and Robinson townships along with a small portion of Spring Lake Township, the Republican nominee is Roger Belknap.

In District 10, Republican nominee Josh Brugger has claimed the seat.

He beat out Democratic nominee Oliver Shampine.

Brugger will replace current Commissioner Roger Bergman, another Republican who did not pursue re-election.

This seat represents the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven plus the majority of Spring Lake Township.

In District 11, incumbent Commissioner Allison Miedema (R) is victorious in unofficial results.

She defeated Democratic challenger Keith Courtade.

This seat represents Chester, Crockery, Polkton, Tallmadge, and Wright townships plus the City of Coopersville.

