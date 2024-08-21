Union members throw support behind Slotkin in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrats held a press conference in Grand Rapids Wednesday in support of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who is running for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Union members were in attendance.

Organizers say Slotkin’s opponent, Mike Rogers, isn’t fit to represent Michigan. They claim Rogers’s record since leaving Congress nearly a decade ago suggests he has a greater interest in “enriching himself” and large corporations than advocating for Michiganders.

The AFL-CIO, the largest union federation in the U.S., gave Rogers an 11% score on his voting record supporting the working middle class.

“I don't need the teachers’ union to tell me that's a failing grade. After Rogers left Congress, he abandoned Michigan and cashed in on all the favors he did in the special interest in Washington … to make a fortune,” says Teamsters Local 406 Recording Secretary & U.S. Army Veteran Tom Sidebotham. "Union workers need a champion on their side, and that's why the teamsters in Michigan will be voting for Slotkin in November."

Slotkin wasn’t at Wednesday’s event. She is in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, where she is expected to give a speech Thursday night. FOX 17 confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will also speak Thursday.

