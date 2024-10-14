Debate for U.S. Senate candidates bumping NLDS game 2 off FOX 17

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 is West Michigan's home for the World Series, but politics will get in the way for one postseason game originally scheduled to air on FOX 17.

Game 2 of the National League Championship Series is set for Monday, October 14. First pitch is set for 4:08 p.m. between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, but the game will not air on FOX 17.

Instead, FOX 17 will air the final debate between U.S. Senate candidates Mike Rogers and Elissa Slotkin. That is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Our regular FOX 17 newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. will also air.

Associated Press

Baseball fans will still be able to watch the complete NCLS game 2 on Antenna TV, a sub-channel of FOX 17 available over the air on 17-2. FS1 will also carry the game telecast.

