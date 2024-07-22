'Chaos' mixed with appreciation: what lies ahead for Democrats

Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Election sent the political world reeling, but Democrats seem positive about the future.

Now questions remain as former Donald Trump looks to capitalize on the shake-up.

Will Dems throw their support behind a Harris ticket and who would be her VP?

Who would take the top of the ticket if not?

Does this open doors for Trump, or would a fresh candidate invigorate Democrats and undecided voters?

Will Biden step down from the last 6 months of his Presidency?

FOX 17 spent Monday morning getting the latest from local political experts on the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

"I think there will be some chaos," says Doug Koopman, a professor of political science for Calvin University on how the Democrats will handle Biden's decision to end a bid for re-election.

Koopman explained not seeking re-election is a far cry from stepping down from the Oval Office, despite Republicans calling Biden's ability to finish the last 6 months of his term into question.

"A very legitimate concern is not necessarily President Biden this year, but two, three or four years down the road," Koopman explained.

"I think that convention will be an appreciation of President Biden is four years and passing the torch on," he continued on how the party will handle the change. "So I do think [Harris is] very likely— not exactly sure yet— but very likely to be the presidential nominee."

Koopman believes Harris paired with a new VP candidate will ultimately strengthen the Democrat's chances of staying in the White House and winning congressional seats.

"It's much more about entire party and not just the top of the ticket that was really despairing the last three weeks since the since the presidential debate," says Koopman.