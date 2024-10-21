Candidates for Grand Rapids mayor to face off in debate tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Voters have the chance to hear from the candidates for Grand Rapids mayor tonight.

David LaGrand and Senita Lenear are set to participate in a debate at the Wealthy Theatre at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The debate is hosted by the Rapidian and the Grand Rapids Community Media Center. It will also be broadcast live over GRTV.

LaGrand and Lenear will share their visions for the city and key policy areas.

