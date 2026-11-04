Byron Township voters reject parks and recreation millage that would have raised $2M

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Township voters have rejected a parks and recreation millage that would have generated up to $2 million for the department.

The parks and recreation department currently receives about $1.4 million from the township's general fund, but officials say that money is not guaranteed. The millage would have created a dedicated funding source to maintain more than 100 acres of parks, keep the community center running, and support recreation programs.

Instead, the department will continue to rely on its current funding, which officials say can be reduced when other township needs arise.

For Byron Township homeowners, the failed millage means no new parks and recreation charge will appear on their property tax bill.

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